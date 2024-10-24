NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, October 24.

Murfreesboro community mourns the loss of a 14-year-old

Detectives are investigating whether speed played a role in Tuesday's crash involving several Blackman High School students. The crash occurred at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Kingdom Drive, where dark patches remain on the road from the collision on Wednesday.

First it was his American flags, now a Franklin man could face sanctions for having too many Halloween flags

Not decorating for Halloween is the scariest thing Duane Charlton can think of. That being said, Duane's spooky display is technically against the city of Franklin's ordinance. Not because of the ghosts, aliens or sea monsters — but because he has too many flags.

Seniors, one of the fastest growing populations in Middle Tennessee, facing ever-rising rents

Right now, people 65 and older are the fastest-growing age group in Nashville. Unexpected rate hikes and closures are putting more and more older people and their families in a tight spot.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.