The Murfreesboro community mourns the loss of a 14-year-old after a deadly crash on Veterans Parkway

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are investigating whether speed played a role in Tuesday's crash involving several Blackman High School students. The crash occurred at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Kingdom Drive, where dark patches remain on the road from the collision on Wednesday.

Murfreesboro native Abbie Wheeler was out walking her dog and bird moments after the accident.

“I did see paramedics and saw it was bad,” Wheeler said.

According to police, a car filled with teens from Blackman High School — a 16-year-old driver and two 14-year-old passengers — was heading back to school from a state volleyball tournament at Rockvale High School when they collided with an SUV.

Police say the 47-year-old driver of the SUV attempted to turn left onto Veterans Parkway into the path of the teen driver.

“The teen tried to avoid hitting the car, but they ended up colliding, spinning both vehicles out of control,” said Larry Flowers of the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The crash killed one of the 14-year-olds in the passenger seat.

“It’s just unfortunate that people so young, teens who have their whole lives ahead of them, are involved in this horrific crash and one lost their life,” Flowers said.

The other two teens and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital.

“We urge people to drive with care and just be mindful behind the wheel. Be mindful of distracted driving, sleeping, and reckless driving,” Flowers said.

The crash has left many in the community heartbroken, including Wheeler, a Blackman High School alum.

“That’s devastating. My heart goes out to the families for sure, just too soon,” Wheeler said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Murfreesboro City Schools Board Chairman Butch Campbell confirmed that the 16-year-old driver and the 14-year-old who died are brothers.

Additional counselors were brought to Blackman High School today for anyone needing support.

