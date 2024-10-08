Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your day!
Election denier says his group gained access to U.S. banking data
A well-known Arizona election denier says his group — working through a conspiracy-minded assistant police chief in tiny Millersville, Tennessee — gained access to a highly confidential federal database that tracks Americans’ banking transactions and other financial data.
10-year-old killed and her mother fights for her life after tragic hit-and-run
The Ramirez family is dealing with heartbreak after a tragic incident left 10-year-old Emily Sanchez-Ramirez dead and her mother, Laura Ramirez-Gonzalez fighting for her life.
The family is now calling for justice as they process the devastating loss.
While 'troubling,' panel rules bonding companies did not break rules in Bricen Rivers' case
A six-judge panel ruled on Monday that two bonding companies did not break local court rules after a man bonded out in Nashville and was later accused of killing his girlfriend in Mississippi.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelly.Broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
There are a lot of great schools in our area. Congratulations to four schools in the mid-state that were awarded National Blue Ribbons for Academic Execellence. The were among six in Tennessee to receive that honor. They were among 356 schools across the United States to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education!
-Lelan Statom