Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

A well-known Arizona election denier says his group — working through a conspiracy-minded assistant police chief in tiny Millersville, Tennessee — gained access to a highly confidential federal database that tracks Americans’ banking transactions and other financial data.

The Ramirez family is dealing with heartbreak after a tragic incident left 10-year-old Emily Sanchez-Ramirez dead and her mother, Laura Ramirez-Gonzalez fighting for her life.

The family is now calling for justice as they process the devastating loss.

A six-judge panel ruled on Monday that two bonding companies did not break local court rules after a man bonded out in Nashville and was later accused of killing his girlfriend in Mississippi.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kelly.Broderick@newschannel5.com.