'We already have the receipts.' Election denier says his group gained access to U.S. banking data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A well-known Arizona election denier says his group — working through a conspiracy-minded assistant police chief in tiny Millersville, Tennessee — gained access to a highly confidential federal database that tracks Americans’ banking transactions and other financial data.

Mark Finchem, who pushed lies about the 2020 presidential election and waged an unsuccessful campaign for Arizona’s secretary of state in 2022, made the stunning admissions during a series of recent interviews with far-right podcasters and in a “press conference” staged in Las Vegas to support Millersville Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor.

Taylor's department and residence were raided last month by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation following questions raised by an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation.

"There's a system called FinCen where we're actually able to track money laundering," Finchem said two weeks ago in that “press conference” to which only other far-right podcasters and conspiracy theorists were invited.

Rumble screengrab Mark Finchem (right) with Shawn Taylor (left) and Craig "Sawman" Sawyer at Las Vegas event that was billed as a "press conference."

FinCen is the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a database operated by the U.S. Department of Treasury that tracks otherwise-private financial transactions to help law enforcement counter money laundering and other financial crimes.

Public disclosure of FinCen data is a federal crime.

In a separate podcast interview in mid-September, Finchem repeated his claims about his group having access to FinCen's confidential financial data.

"Until we started raising a ruckus in Tennessee, we had access to FinCen — uh, legitimate access through law enforcement channels," he insisted. "But amazingly, we hit somebody and suddenly that access is shut off."

Far-right podcaster Pete Santilli responded, “Yeah, it’s called paydirt. You saw something they didn’t want you to see, right?”

“Right,” Finchem agreed.

The former Arizona state representative — and current state Senate candidate — promised public disclosure of the information gathered by Taylor "when we are ready."

“It's going to get really uncomfortable for some people because we already have the receipts — that's right, we already have the receipts,” Finchem claimed during the Las Vegas event.

Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6 p.m. to see the full investigation.

Neither Finchem nor Taylor responded to NewsChannel 5's request for comment.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered Finchem’s remarks in videos posted on Rumble and other far-right platforms in the aftermath of TBI raids of the Millersville Police Department and Shawn Taylor’s home on Sept. 4.

Those raids followed a months-long NewsChannel 5 investigation that exposed Taylor’s many bizarre conspiracy theories and explored how those often far-fetched beliefs have affected the department’s approach to policing.

Millersville, with a population of about 6,000 people, is located just north of Nashville.

Finchem, who the courts sanctioned for his “groundless” efforts to overturn the 2022 election, introduced the assistant chief in Las Vegas as “lead analyst for the Election Fairness Institute to examine campaign finance fraud and public corruption." He has also described Taylor as “chief investigator” or “lead investigator” for EFI.

EFI is a nonprofit created by Finchem to push his election skepticism.

"It's a private-sector racketeering investigation basically that we've been engaged in now for, like I say, about two years," Finchem told another far-right podcaster. In an online post, he called it a "private-sector political money laundering investigation."

According to Finchem, Taylor was investigating why certain candidates lost political races where, in Taylor and Finchem's minds, those people should have won — for example, “races that just didn't seem to make sense when you look at polling that is one way and suddenly somebody wins by a half a point the other direction."

Rumble screengrab Mark Finchem, right, on Pete Santilli Show

"It's awfully strange that, when we started trying to follow the money through FinCen, my agency was immediately cut off,” Taylor agreed during the Las Vegas gathering, where he and Finchem were joined by controversial pedophile hunter Craig “Sawman” Sawyer.

Back in August, Millersville Police Chief Bryan Morris revealed to another far-right podcaster that the TBI had cut his department’s access to the federal FinCen system.

The TBI has declined to comment.

Experts tell NewsChannel 5 that the Treasury Department routinely monitors the FinCen system for unusual activity, and those alerts can lead to an agency losing its access.

In fact, Mark Finchem’s recent claims — about how Taylor may have used his law enforcement credentials to tap into the FinCen data on behalf of Finchem’s group — raise questions about possible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, those experts said.

"With private individuals, there are almost no circumstances under which that can be done — in fact, I can't think of anywhere it's legitimate," said consultant Eric Kringel, founder of SLK Compliance. Kringel has investigated financial crimes for almost 30 years, including seven and a half years with Treasury's FinCen program.

Federal law makes it illegal to disclose FinCen data to the public for a good reason, he told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

"The reports that come into FinCen from financial institutions contain all the kinds of personally identifiable information that we don't want out in the world about ourselves – account numbers, social security numbers, identifiers,” Kringel said.

“It is an enormous identity-theft risk for anyone who is the subject of a report."

For example, there are Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) where bankers are required to report certain unusual activity that might hint at anything from "bribery" to "credit card fraud" to "terrorist financing."

Those reports are intended for law-enforcement eyes only.

"It's a banker's concern about certain activity, and obviously, that could be both embarrassing or flat-out harmful to a person's reputation, their business and otherwise. So, we guard it very carefully," Kringel explained.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Phil Williams interviews Eric Kringel

“So you have a banker saying, ‘this looks odd,’ but it could be entirely legitimate," NewsChannel 5 Investigates followed up.

Kringel agreed.

"That customer or that business that made the transaction may have had a particularly good quarter, may have branched into a new line of business. There may be good reason for a change in activity or for an activity that otherwise an outsider might not recognize."

The FinCen website states:

"The unauthorized disclosure of Suspicious Activity Reports is not only a violation of federal criminal law, but it undermines the very purpose for which the suspicious activity reporting system was created - the protection of our financial system through the prevention, detection, and prosecution of financial crimes and terrorist financing. The unauthorized disclosure of Suspicious Activity Reports can compromise the national security of the United States as well as threaten the safety and security of those institutions and individuals who file such reports."

In 2020, former Treasury official Natalie Edwards pleaded guilty to illegally sharing FinCen data with a journalist regarding suspicious transactions involving former President Donald Trump's companies, as well as reports regarding his campaign chair, Paul Manafort.

Edwards was subsequently sentenced to six months in prison.

In Shawn Taylor's case, appearing on far-right podcasts when he was between police jobs, he has long shown an interest in tapping into FinCen data in pursuit of his conspiracy theories – for example, when Tennessee medical examiner Dr. Thomas Deering ruled that a death was not a homicide when Taylor suspected otherwise.

"Let's run a FinCen report on Mr. Deering and his family members and find out how much money he got paid. Let's do that. You know, that's where I'm at," Taylor said in a December 2022 podcast interview.

He expressed a similar attitude about Cookeville, Tennessee, District Attorney Bryant Dunaway’s refusal to pursue cases that, in Taylor's mind, should have been prosecuted.

"That wants me [sic] to go to FinCen and look up any SARs reports that may be on old Mr. Bryant Dunaway and his investment holdings company because that's the best way for him to launder money,” he said.

Bob Stinnett/WTVF Shawn Taylor, assistant police chief in Millersville, Tenn.

Taylor never produced any actual evidence that either Deering or Dunaway was involved in any illegal activity.

“Can a law enforcement person say ‘I'm really curious about where this politician gets his money. I want to look at the FinCen data?’” NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked Kringel.

“No,” he answered. “One of the biggest concerns with a database like this is that people will just sort of follow their curiosity or their interests. That is prohibited."

Any such queries, the former FinCen insider said, must be specifically linked to legitimate law enforcement investigations.

Still, that’s not stopping the cop from a small Tennessee town and his friends from claiming — with zero evidence — that they have uncovered a huge conspiracy involving mortgage fraud, money laundering and child sex trafficking, implicating big names on the Left.

That conspiracy, Taylor insisted, stretches from Millersville, through the nation’s capital, to China and other countries.

“What we're looking at in totality is what appears to be blanket mortgages in the hundreds of millions, billions and possibly trillion-dollar amount that crisscrossed the United States in key states, key counties where they are creating a geopolitical shift by pushing out the generational family,” Taylor said at the Las Vegas event.

Finchem also claimed — again, with zero evidence — that the money “is fueling election campaigns for individuals like Letitia James, Fani Willis, other individuals who have persecuted President Trump.”

While it's unclear if Finchem and Taylor actually have any "receipts," as they claim, Eric Kringel said there is no law that prevents anyone from distributing illegally obtained Suspicious Activity Reports or other FinCen data, no matter how misleading it may be.

"Once it's in the hands of a private individual who doesn't have access to the FinCen database, there's not much that can be done to sort of unring that bell,” he added.

——————————

Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com

Here is how this investigation has unfolded: