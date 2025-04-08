Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, April 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

How do you lower a bridge and other infrastructure issues for the East Bank development

It's a multi-billion dollar project that will change the face of Nashville forever.

Transforming the East Bank — where the Titans are currently building their new stadium — may be more difficult than you think.

Mom's maternity photos go viral with tornado-warned storm behind her in Hendersonville

A pregnant woman caught out in the storm. Of all the photos shared from this past weekends severe weather, this is one that really stood out.

But the mother-to-be was not initially in any danger. She wanted to be there posing for some keepsake photographs.

Montgomery County residents stranded by flood waters and are seeking help

Flooding remains a major concern for many in the Clarksville community.

Some homes have flooded multiple times, and for many residents, driving through flooded streets isn’t an option— leaving them stranded.

Wildlife has been taking full advantage of washed-out roads and flooded fields.

