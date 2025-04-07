Montgomery County residents stranded by flood waters and are seeking help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding remains a major concern for many in the Clarksville community.

Some homes have flooded multiple times, and for many residents, driving through flooded streets isn’t an option— leaving them stranded.

Wildlife has been taking full advantage of washed-out roads and flooded fields.

"I’ve never been stuck like this," one resident said.

High waters kept NC5 from reaching them on the ground, so Sky 5 hovered above as residents pleaded for help.

"He’s right above us," another resident said, watching the news helicopter overhead.

Many residents at Fieldstone Village Apartments on Dunlop Lane say they don’t want to risk damaging their vehicles by attempting to drive through floodwaters.

"We had a lot of failed attempts with regular vehicles," one resident explained.

They say supplies like food and water are running low because they can’t get out.

"This is our apartment complex. The village behind us is the Reserve at Kirkland—they’re flooded. Across from us is a church, and they’re flooded too."

They’ve been dealing with all the water for 4 days, but the positivity among them has created a ripple effect.

In a video captured by residents, neighbors cheered on a woman as she crossed the flooded street to attend church.

"She’s going to church. She said nothing is going to keep her from God. She’s going to pray for us," one person said.

Another voice in the video encouraged her: "Wade in that water, baby! She made it. Look how strong she is."

For many, their uplifting spirits are helping them push through a difficult situation.

"We can use each other—if someone needs tissue or water, we share," one resident said.

As the water slowly recedes, some residents are taking risks to get out.

"The last time I was out was Friday night when I got home from work," one man said.

For those with no way out, hope remains that help will come soon.

"We need some help back here. We’re stuck—come back here and assist us," a resident pleaded.

Officials say this area falls under both city and county jurisdiction, but city officials say the apartments are in Montgomery County.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Montgomery County officials late Monday afternoon for more information.

Clarksville residents can also report that their street is flooded here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com