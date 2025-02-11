Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, February 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

From education to farmland: Here's Gov. Lee's priorities for Tennessee in 2025

In his State of the State address on Monday night, Gov. Bill Lee announced more money for public education, transportation and conservation efforts in Tennessee.

The governor's proposed budget — in his second to last — totals $59.4 billion. That money will fund schools, roads, higher education and all state departments.

Dramatic rescue of woman from burning home

A home engulfed in flames with smoke everywhere. Somehow, a young child manages to escape, but his great-grandmother is trapped and calls 9-1-1.

First responders were en route to the fire, which quickly spread through the home in Estill Springs this past Friday. Inside, 76-year-old Joanne Armstrong helped her ten-year-old great-grandson to get out before falling to the floor in her bedroom.

Plane owned by Motley Crue member out of Tennessee involved in deadly crash

A plane owned out of Williamson County by a Motley Crue band member has been involved in a deadly crash in Scottsdale, Arizona, killing at least one person on board.

