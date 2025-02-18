Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, February 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Storm 5 Alert on Tuesday night, Wednesday: Models show accumulating snow in the forecast

The weather rollercoaster continues for the upcoming week as we turn our attention to accumulating snow chances on Wednesday.

That is why we are issuing a Storm 5 Alert from Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon.

Do they support cuts to life-saving medical research? Most members of Congress from Tennessee won't say

So where do Tennessee's members of Congress stand on proposed cuts to medical research that could affect our community in such a drastic way?

For the most part, your lawmakers don't want to tell you where they stand on what has become a huge controversy.

Southwest Airlines is slashing 15% of its corporate workforce, its first major layoffs in 53 years

Southwest Airlines is eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company's 53-year history.