Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, February 18

Storm 5 Alert on Tuesday night, Wednesday: Models show accumulating snow in the forecast
The weather rollercoaster continues for the upcoming week as we turn our attention to accumulating snow chances on Wednesday.
That is why we are issuing a Storm 5 Alert from Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon.
Do they support cuts to life-saving medical research? Most members of Congress from Tennessee won't say
So where do Tennessee's members of Congress stand on proposed cuts to medical research that could affect our community in such a drastic way?
For the most part, your lawmakers don't want to tell you where they stand on what has become a huge controversy.
Southwest Airlines is slashing 15% of its corporate workforce, its first major layoffs in 53 years
Southwest Airlines is eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company's 53-year history.
Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!
-Rebecca Schleicher