Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, January 21

'It’s going to hurt the town of Monterey' Longtime Perdue employee reacts to chicken processing plant closure

Last week, Perdue Farms announced they would be closing their massive chicken processing plant in Monterey. All 433 employees will lose their jobs.

Trump puts 75-day hold on law that could ban TikTok in the US

Hours after his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to postpone a law that would have banned TikTok from operating in the United States.

President Trump pardons about 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants, commutes sentences for 14 others

Just hours after being inaugurated, President Donald Trump officially pardoned about 1,500 of those charged and convicted of offenses related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection and commuted the sentences of 14 others.