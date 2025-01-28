Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, January 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Middle Tennessee teen plotted 'another Christchurch' massacre, choosing Nashville mosque as target, FBI says

Few people noted last December's arrest of Gunner Joseph Fisher for threatening to commit mass violence. But Antioch High School shooter Solomon Henderson took notice, including it in his diary.

'They took my daughter away,' Mother recalls the moment she saw Dayana after Antioch school shooting

Dayana and her cousin were in the school cafeteria on Wednesday when a student opened fire. The cousin called her parents thinking Dayana had fainted. Josseline arrived at Antioch High School before the police were even there. She saw the moment medics tried to bring her daughter back to life.

Josseline said Dayana didn’t know the shooter. Her cousin said they had never even seen him before that day.

Antioch High School teachers return to work after the tragic shooting

Just days after a deadly shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, Antioch High School teachers and staff returned to campus on Monday, to prepare for the challenging days ahead.