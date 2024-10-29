Here's a look at the top stories to start your Tuesday, October 29, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Memphis man pleads guilty to kidnapping, killing school teacher

A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Monday to kidnapping a Memphis school teacher while she was on an early morning run and then killing her.

Woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of young mother

Awoman crushed to death by a speeding drunk driver. The fatality on the downtown square in Lebanon shocked and angered the community, as the DUI suspect spent more than two years free on bond.

But that is about to change.

Companies are calling workers back to the office amid continued demand for remote work

Just about anywhere there's internet a lot of us can get work done.

Last month, we saw the highest number of remote workers since the Department of Labor began tracking. Despite this, organizations are starting to implement hard-and-fast return-to-office policies.

