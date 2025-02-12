Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, February 12

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
Nashville Skyline
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Several charged in Nashville in human trafficking ring tied to Venezuelan gang

Federal and Nashville officials announced the indictment Tuesday of eight people involved in a human trafficking operation in Middle Tennessee, connecting two of those individuals to a Venezuelan gang.

Governor Bill Lee promises to prioritize making child care more accessible, but questions remain

Across our state, child care for little kids is something families are struggling to find. There are approximately half a million children five and younger in Tennessee, so in a way, there's a lot of competition.

However, in the governor's address Monday night, he touched on the everyday needs of Tennesseans, including child care.

Tennessee LGBTQ+ advocates rally together for 'Advancing Equality Day on the Hill'

Several pieces of legislation introduced this session have raised eyebrows among LGBTQ+ advocates. On Tuesday, they met with lawmakers to share those concerns.

Some of this proposed legislation has a Williamson County transgender student very concerned, and they’re hoping to change some lawmakers’ minds.

Wilson County Rotary Clubs donate 100,000th book to local schools

It takes a village! Hats off to the Wilson County Rotary clubs for investing in our kids in such a tangible way. Putting 100,000 books in the hands of little learners is something to celebrate. I love that they store the books in a bank vault — they truly are priceless!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community