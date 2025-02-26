Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, February 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Dr. Joseph Webb could soon be out as CEO of Nashville General Hospital

The future of Nashville General Hospital's CEO, Dr. Joseph Webb, hangs in the balance after members of the Nashville Hospital Authority voted not to renew his contract, which expires in June.

This decision marks a significant turning point for the city's safety net hospital.

Davidson County residents see higher utility bills after cold snap

This week’s warmer weather has been a welcome change from last week’s sub-zero temperatures. Many residents stayed inside with the heat cranked up, but for some Nashvillians, that wasn’t an easy option.

While the warmth has been a relief, many are now feeling the impact on their utility bills.

Former Tennessee state senator reports to federal prison for campaign finance scheme conviction

A former Tennessee state senator has reported to federal prison after he pleaded guilty in 2022 to an illegal campaign finance scheme, then tried and failed to take back his plea.

Brian Kelsey is now an inmate at FCI Ashland in Kentucky, according to a federal Bureau of Prisons database.