Here's a look at the top stories to start your Wednesday, March 26

March Madness, legislature edition: What the Governor's budget amendment means for unfunded bills

If a Tennessee lawmaker has a bill that requires state funding, Tuesday was a day circled on their calendar. Early in the morning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released his official budget amendment, spelling out what measures he's willing to put in the state budget.

Since the document spells out the winners and losers this budget cycle, in many ways, this is their version of March Madness.

'It wasn’t him': Mother remembers Brentwood son after knife attack, shooting

Last month in a Brentwood neighborhood, Julian Porter attacked his mother with a knife.

A neighbor stepped in, shooting and killing him. His mother survived the attack and told me today she doesn't blame her son, she blames mental health.

Nathalie Porter told us about her son.

Sambuca Nashville closing up shop after 20 years of service

Some of the biggest brands in the world have chosen Nashville to set up shop.

Take a stroll through The Gulch, and you might feel like you're in New York or LA. But in recent years, we've seen mainstays forced to close because of the added competition.

As of this week, that includes Sambuca Nashville.