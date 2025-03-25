Sambuca Nashville closing up shop after 20 years of service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another Nashville restaurant is closing up shop.

Sambuca Nashville has announced that they have closed after 20 years of service.

They released the following statement:

With a heavy heart, we write to share the news that Sambuca Nashville is closed.

Over the past 20 years, we have built something truly special together. From our early days in the Gulch to the thriving brand we became, we always envisioned this restaurant as part of the community a home for all of us – a place where we could grow, create, and make unforgettable memories. And, oh, the memories we've made! From the electric energy of the Most Beautiful People parties to the intimate performances by celebrity singer-songwriters and the countless live music acts that graced our stages... we've been so much more than just a business. We've been a family.

In recent years, we've faced challenges that have tested our resilience. The lingering impacts of COVID and the rising cost of doing business have created a perfect storm that we could not weather. Though we fought with everything we had to keep our doors open, we're choosing to close this chapter with gratitude, carrying countless memories over the past 20 years.

We want you to know that this decision does not define the legacy we've built or the impact we've had on our community. We've been a source of joy and celebration and a supporter of the live music scene in Nashville. And though our physical doors may be closing, the spirit of what we've created will live on through each and every one of us.

As I look back on our journey, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. We've not just built a business, we've built a home. And, no matter what the future holds, that will always be our legacy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.