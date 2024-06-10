Here's what the Nashville transit referendum may look like on the November 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's expected to be a pivotal vote in Nashville this November that could shape the future of metro transit. Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell has begun the process of having a ballot initiative regarding public transit added to the November 2024 ballot.

As our political analyst, and as a lifelong Nashvillian, Pat Nolan has seen many attempts to make changes to how the city moves. There was AMP — a rapid bus line planned for West End Boulevard that screeched to a halt long before Election Day.

"No, that never got to a vote," he remembered.

In 2018, there was the Let's Move Nashville campaign that involved light rail and tunnels below downtown, that ended up being buried at the polls.

"Just a whole lot a reasons why people said — hmm maybe not — this is a little too expensive, too much," said Nolan.

So after two mayors have fallen short on transit reform, can Mayor O'Connell have any better luck?

Proposed language

Late Friday afternoon, Mayor O'Connell's team submitted an ordinance that would get Metro Council's sign off on the official referendum language.

Here's specifically what it would say:

Passage of this measure adopted by Ordinance BL2024-_______, allows the Metropolitan Government to complete the entire priority sidewalk network when combined with annual capital spending, provide significantly expanded 24-hour public transportation service 365 days a year including frequent service on major routes, add more neighborhood transit centers, improve safety for all roadway users, and upgrade and modernize nearly two-thirds of the city’s signalized intersections.



This program's capital cost is estimated to have a current cost of $3,096,000,000. Once construction is complete, the estimated value of recurring annual operating and maintenance costs is approximately $111,000,000. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (WeGo), Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure, Metro Planning Department, and Mayor’s Office, in {N0618420.1} D-24-12404 partnership with other Metro departments, will undertake implementation of the program.



This program will be funded by federal grants, revenues from transportation system fares, debt, and a sales tax surcharge of 0.5%. The tax surcharge will end once all debt issued for the transit improvement program has been paid and the Metropolitan Council determines by resolution that the revenues from the tax surcharges are no longer needed for operation of the program.



FOR or AGAINST Proposed Language for Transit Referendum

The plan includes adding 86 additional miles of sidewalks in neighborhoods, expanding WeGo bus services to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, adding more neighborhood transit centers, enhancing WeGo's security and modernizing nearly two thirds of the city's traffic lights and intersections.

To pay for $3 billion in upgrades, other than federal grants, the mayor is proposing increasing Davidson County's sales tax by half a cent.

All in the wording

Pat says it's important for the language on these ballot referendums to accomplish the intended goal, but also to be easy to understand. He thinks this does a pretty good job.

"People say please read them before you go —-but they don’t," explained Nolan. "There are no surprises in there in terms of dollar figures or how it’s going to be paid for."

But because Pat is a lifelong Nashvillian, he knows the only way to really know that answer will be to watch the results in November.