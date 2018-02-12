Hickman County Water Issues Could Last Three More Days
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. - Hickman County residents could likely go without clean water for the next three days as the town tries to unclog its water system.
According to Public Works Director Danny Hudgins, water backed up from the Duck River has clogged grates allowing water into the Centerville water treatment plant. Flooding cause the usually clean Swan Creek to stagnate and debris has blocked the pipes.
The town is working to clear the drains and steadily increase water flow into the plant, which supplies water to much of Hickman County. Hudgins said he hopes people understand they're working day and night to fix the problem.
"Especially when it floods like this backs up, that causes Swan Creek not to run as good," he said. "We have dealings with trash trying to get into our filter system. It's all a combined problem."
Until then, residents in the county with running water are advised to boil their water as a precaution. Those without running water can go to the Centerville Maintenance Department at 128 North Central Avenue in Centerville to get cases of bottled water.
Residents in the county reported local grocery stores are picked clean of water.
"Bottled water here is hard to come by," said Cindy Grove. "They're giving some away here which is very nice of them. I just came from Columbia and picked up a couple of gallons there. Everyone I know is without. So, no bathing."