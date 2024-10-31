High-profile domestic violence crimes prompt review of Nashville's response to domestic violence cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Improving public safety is an ongoing effort.

Unfortunately, what that means is some bad people slip through the cracks.

Right now, the Metro Council is weighing how to enhance the local criminal justice system's response to domestic violence cases. Roughly half of crimes in Davidson County are domestic violence-related.

In June, a man charged with serious domestic violence crimes walked out of a Nashville jail without the oversight mandated by a judge, and days later allegedly murdered his victim, his ex-girlfriend.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/19718013/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

For several reasons, the Bricen Rivers case continues to make headlines.

Becky Bullard of the Metro Nashville Office of Family Safety has talked to NewsChannel 5 about this awful case. She says discussions about enhancing victim safety and holding offenders accountable represent a positive step forward.

"In the last several months we've seen some really serious cases of domestic violence that the news has picked up on, and really raised some great awareness around what's happened in these cases and where there were potential gaps to improve," Becky Bullard said.

Over the last month, Bullard said it was encouraging to see that Metro Council's Public Health and Safety Committee turned its attention to enhancing domestic violence policies.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/20078808/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="table visualization" />

"How can we move this case through the system at a rate that's faster than the abuser is escalating? In these abusive situations, these abusers are looking at the time it's taking us, and they're saying the system is not responding," Bullard said.

At the last of a series of meetings on the subject, the Committee heard from a Metro Nashville police captain with the domestic violence unit who said six or seven additional detectives would help them. The unit hasn't grown in at least 10 years.

"You have individuals who are stalking their victims through online platforms. How many of us have been stuck scrolling through our phones before we lose track of time? That [investigating] takes time, but that can be so pivotal in court. It shows a pattern — intent," said MNPD Captain Blake Giles.

Judges and the district attorney's office made requests too.

"Police now have mental health professionals that go out on a number of mental health calls. I would love to see domestic violence professionals and advocates go out with police officers on domestic violence calls," said Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk.

Not only were Metro departments part of the conversations throughout the month, but so were organizations like the YWCA. CEO Sharon Roberson said the YWCA receives roughly $275,000 in funding from the city to run their domestic violence shelter. Doubling that amount would help greatly.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

WTVF We know getting help may seem daunting, scary and complex. Below are some jumping-off points in your county. All counties: Morning Star Sanctuary - (615) 860-0188 / Nurture the Next - (615) 383-0994 / The Mary Parrish Center - (615) 256-5959 / YWCA Nashville - (615) 983-5160 Bedford / Coffee County: Haven of Hope - (931) 728-1133 Cheatham County: Safe Haven of Cheatham County - (615) 681-5863 Cannon County: Cannon County S.A.V.E - (615)-563-6690 Clay County: Genesis House - (931) 525-1637 Davidson County: Family & Children Services - (615) 320-0591 / Family Safety Center - (615) 880-1100 / Jean Crowe Advocacy Center - (615) 862-4767 Dickson and Hickman Counties: Women Are Safe (931) 729-9885 Giles County: The Shelter, Inc. - (931) 762-1115 Grundy County: Families in Crisis, Inc. - (931) 473-6543 Houston / Montgomery Counties: Urban Methodist Urban Ministries Safehouse - (931) 648-9100 Maury County: Center of Hope - (931) 840-0916 Robertson / Sumner / Wilson Counties: HomeSafe Inc. - (615) 452-5439 Rutherford County: Domestic & Sexual Assault Center - (615) 896-7377 Williamson County: Bridges Domestic Violence Center - (615) 599-5777