Next person set for execution in Tenn. asks state Supreme Court to replace doctor from failed lethal injection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys for death row inmate Darrell Hines are asking the Tennessee Supreme Court to block his Aug. 13 execution unless the state replaces a physician involved in Tennessee’s failed attempt to execute Tony Carruthers.

The motion filed Monday asks the court to require the Tennessee Department of Correction to replace Dr. Mark Fowler with a physician qualified to place a central IV line. Alternatively, Hines wants a special master appointed to consider his Eighth Amendment claim.

Fowler tried unsuccessfully to place a central line during Carruthers’ May 21 execution attempt, which was halted after the team spent more than an hour trying to establish IV access. Fowler said in a 2025 deposition that he had not placed a central line since about 2013, according to the Nashville Banner.

The filing follows a Davidson County Chancery Court dispute over whether TDOC must disclose if it plans to use Fowler for Hines’ execution. Chancellor Russell T. Perkins ordered the state to answer but stayed the order so the Tennessee Supreme Court could consider the issue.

Perkins said there was a “reasonable likelihood” the state planned to use Fowler. The state argues execution participants’ identities are protected under Tennessee law and that disclosure could set an “unwieldy precedent.”

Hines’ attorneys argue his health increases the risk of another failed IV placement. The 66-year-old suffered two strokes and is now paralyzed on his left side, partially blind and experiencing significant muscle atrophy, according to the filing.

The motion argues TDOC could keep the Aug. 13 execution date by replacing Fowler with a qualified physician.