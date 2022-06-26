Hispanic Family Foundation helping fire victims in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After losing their homes. South Nashville families affected by an apartment fire, gathered on Saturday to receive updates on the resources available for them.

On Wednesday, the Foxcroft Apartments on Paragon Mills Road went up in flames at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

20 families were displaced and many of them are still working to find permanent housing. The Hispanic Family Foundation and the Red Cross teamed up to help the families with filling out documents and finding affordable housing options. Diane Janbakhsh, the executive director of the Hispanic Family Foundation, said right now the focus is helping victims recover.

"Hopefully as the community continues to contribute towards their rehousing, we'll be able to place them in new homes. Withing this week, I would love to and my wish is that by the end of this next week everyone will be in a new apartment and new home. Andd they can begin their journey to that healing and being resettled and just a new start," she said.

The Nashville Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Hispanic Family Foundation has set up a donation fund to help the families recover and rebuild. You can find the donation link here.

