Historic Nashville Steam Locomotive hits significant moment in restoration efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The restoration of a World War 2-era steam locomotive, Number 576, is forging ahead at full speed, as it finally receives its wheels back.

With the support of the Nashville Steam Preservation Society and the dedication of passionate volunteers like Stephen Hook, this locomotive is on its way to being put back on the rails after decades of being in Centennial Park.

The locomotive, made famous as a backdrop to a photograph of Johnny Cash on the cover of Life Magazine in 1969, was on display in Centennial Park for decades.

Generations of people have fond memories of visiting the locomotive as children and playing on it, including Stephen Hook, who is now the Volunteer Coordinator for the Nashville Steam Preservation Society.

Hook has spent the last several years working on the locomotive.

"That was our opportunity to go through it and do everything right, and there's a lot of work that needed to be done just from the years of sitting in the park and the years the railroad ran the engine," Hook explained.

Reattaching the wheels is a delicate operation requiring the use of two cranes to lift the massive 220,000 pound train in the air about 18 feet.

The restoration of Engine Number 576 has been a community effort, with generous donors contributing around $2.2 million to make this project possible.

The end goal is to have the locomotive back on the rails for the public to enjoy on excursions, reliving the golden era of steam locomotives.

"It was able to drag me up through Nashville traffic after high school on a Friday afternoon just to work maybe an hour or two before the sun went down on this thing," Hook said.

With the wheels back in place, the team can now focus on adding the finishing touches, preserving the locomotive's character while restoring it to its former glory.

Hook can't help but boil over with pride, knowing that soon the locomotive will resemble its 1940s self.

The Nashville Steam Preservation Society has exciting plans for the locomotive, aiming to complete a hydrostatic test of the boiler by the end of the year and conduct steam tests in 2024.

This September, they will host a fundraiser, offering participants a sneak peek of the route No. 576 will traverse once the restoration is complete.

To learn more about the project, get tickers to the excursion, or to get involved with the Nashville Steam Preservation Society, visit www.nashvillesteam.org.