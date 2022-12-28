'Hold on to your loved ones': Family mourns after 6 killed in house fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members are mourning after six people were found dead following a house fire in Cumberland County the day after Christmas.

While it's still under investigation, the Cumberland County Sheriff said he doesn't suspect foul play. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help figure out what happened.

It happened in the early hours of Dec. 26, when firefighters were called to the scene.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Cumberland County house fire



Crystal Dossett said her sister, Melissa, was one of the people who died.

"I still believe it’s not real," Dossett said.

Crystal and Melissa were close.

"She was smart, and she was strong, and a great person," Dossett said.

Melissa's husband, Chris McCoy — and their two little girls, Ebonee and Arabella — also died in the blaze.

"And you couldn’t ask for a better father, he was great honestly, and they loved them babies," Dossett said.

Two other relatives were also killed. Melissa's mom, Sandra, said they're still coming to terms with it.

"Day by day and pray — that’s all I can do. I got to leave it in his hands. I can’t handle it. There’s a reason why he called for them, that’s the only thing I can figure," Sandra Dossett said.

Sandra and Crystal have a sense of peace because Melissa was recently baptized.

“She loved her God. She loved her family. She was always forget and forgive. I don’t care what you’ve done to me, I’m gonna forgive you,” Dossett said.

Two of Crystal's kids are named after Melissa and Chris, so their memory will live on.

"I would like everyone to know they are great people, and to hold on to your loved ones because you really don’t know," Dossett said.

Melissa also left behind four stepchildren. Crystal plans to go to Cumberland County to meet with other family members on arrangements this weekend.