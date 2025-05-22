Holly Bobo murder case returns to court as convicted killer seeks new trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Zach Adams, one of three men sentenced to prison for the murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo, is asking for a new trial eight years after his conviction.

The request comes after his co-defendant, Jason Autry, told a psychologist he fabricated his testimony during the original trial.

Bobo disappeared from her home near Parsons in April of 2011. Three years later, her skull was discovered by a logging road.

Adams, his brother Dylan Adams, and Jason Autry were all sentenced in connection with her kidnapping, rape and murder.

This week's post-conviction hearing is happening primarily because Autry said his detailed account of the murder he offered in December 2023 was a lie.

But a prosecutor argued during court proceedings on May 19, "This isn't a recantation, it couldn't be further from the truth. This is a publicity stunt."

On Thursday, Judge Brent Bradberry filed an order saying he won't admit Autry's alleged reversal into evidence, ruling it as hearsay.

The judge cited several reasons for the decision, including that the circumstances of Autry's interview lacked solemnity, Autry claimed he was under the influence of drugs during the interview, and he's now refusing to testify about his recantation under oath.

However, Zach Adam's attorneys are still trying to make the case that there's evidence showing his innocence, including a video of Adams at an ATM at the time Bobo was kidnapped.

"We will prove by clear and convincing evidence, Zach Adams was actually innocent of these charges," said his lawyer Doug Bates.

While Autry was subpoenaed to testify, his attorney has indicated he's planning to plead the Fifth Amendment and remain silent.

Autry's eight-year prison sentence for his part in the murder expired in September of 2020, but he's currently in federal prison for unrelated firearms offenses.

Dylan Adams received a 35-year sentence in this case after entering a plea in which he maintained his innocence.

During this week's proceedings, Dylan also asked the court for a shorter sentence.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.