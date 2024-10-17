Homeless man with horrible head injury back on the streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An update now on the Nashville man who lives on the streets and is suffering from a horrible head wound.

He's refusing help again.

We first told you about Jonathan Johnson last month.

Citizens downtown reported seeing Johnson and were concerned about his injury — because a good portion of his forehead is missing.

He had been in a car wreck years ago and had a metal plate put into his forehead.

A medical condition recently required that the metal plate be removed, but then he walked out of the hospital before it could be replaced.

A good samaritan — along with our own Nick Beres — found Jonathan, got him medical treatment, and helped get him placed into a halfway house.

Unfortunately, Johnson — who is schizophrenic — decided not to stay and is now reported to be out homeless again and wandering the streets.

Metro Councilman Jordan Huffman who helped with Jonathan's case says his situation is a symptom of a larger problem, of not enough case workers and beds for those dealing with mental issues.

Councilman Huffman is hopeful Johnson can still get the help he needs, but part of the issue is getting him to agree to it.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com