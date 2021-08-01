HopeKid back-to-school event for families in need.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School is right around the corner.

To help children with life-threatening medical conditions prepare, five organizations teamed up for a back-to-school event. HopeKids, Vanderbilt Athletics, Thrivent Financial, Dino Stroll, and Clark Photography.

Sunday afternoon, you could find 50 HopeKids families in the parking lot of Vanderbilt University's McGugin Center getting back-to-school supplies.

Kids were able to dabble in some arts & crafts, take back-to-school pictures, and dance with life-size dinosaurs!

"These families going through so much, tapped out mentally emotionally physically and financially and great to know we are providing so many great events for them," said Leslie Murphy, program manager for HopeKids of Middle Tennessee.

Organizers hope this event will help kids start the school year on a high note.

To become a Hopekid, you have to have a child age 0-18 with cancer or a life-threatening medical condition.

To apply, click here.