Hopkinsville, Kentucky sees damage from New Year's storms; Power outages across region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong storms moved through Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Saturday morning, causing serious damage to homes and businesses.

According to Newschannel 5's Amy Watson, some witnesses say was a tornado dropped down at 9th and Campbell and left damage. This possible tornado is NOT confirmed by the National Weather Service and there are no injuries at this time.

Other areas are seeing power outages as a result of the storms. As of 12:15 p.m., about 5,000 are without power in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Another 3,000 are without power in Montgomery, Cheatham, and Robertson counties in Tennessee.

A Storm 5 Alert continues for most of southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.