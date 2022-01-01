Watch
News

Actions

Hopkinsville, Kentucky sees damage from New Year's storms; Power outages across region

items.[0].videoTitle
Amy Watson looks at some of the storm damage in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville storm damage
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 13:16:31-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong storms moved through Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Saturday morning, causing serious damage to homes and businesses.

According to Newschannel 5's Amy Watson, some witnesses say was a tornado dropped down at 9th and Campbell and left damage. This possible tornado is NOT confirmed by the National Weather Service and there are no injuries at this time.

Other areas are seeing power outages as a result of the storms. As of 12:15 p.m., about 5,000 are without power in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Another 3,000 are without power in Montgomery, Cheatham, and Robertson counties in Tennessee.

A Storm 5 Alert continues for most of southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast