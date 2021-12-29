Storm 5 Alert likely for New Year's Eve storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — December has been a relentlessly active month for Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, and unfortunately another round of strong to severe storms looks possible to end 2021 and start the new year.

We will likely need a Storm 5 Alert to welcome the near year with damaging wind, heavy flooding rain and isolated tornadoes all possible.

WTVF

Friday night scattered storms are expected to develop mainly along and North of Interstate 40. Overnight Friday into Saturday the storms will sink down into Tennessee setting the stage for a stormy first day of 2022.

WTVF

Saturday will be an all-day soaker with a good 1"-2" of rain expected. Some spots could see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain by the time it winds down Sunday morning.

WTVF

As the rain ends, the temperatures will tumble quickly bringing more typical winter temperatures back into the area by Sunday morning. Some snow may mix in briefly Sunday morning and early afternoon, but nothing is expected to stick. The ground should be too warm and too wet for any accumulating snowfall.

By Monday we'll all be shivering in the 20s as the weather reminds us that it is indeed winter and not spring despite what it's felt like lately.