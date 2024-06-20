Hospitality leaders move forward with city's growth plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hospitality leaders unveiled their latest growth plan moving forward, it's called "Music City Next."

It might be time to change the tune on Broadway. Some feel that disorderly conduct and drunkenness have gotten out of hand. Deborah Silliman said, “People are out to have a good time and unfortunately there are those few people who kind of go off the deep end and make the worst of it.”

That's why as part of the Music City Next plan, hospitality leaders want Broadway to clean up its act. Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp President and CEO Deana Ivey said, "We want them to remember the memories they make; we don’t want them to come and party to the point that it’s not memorable— that it’s not fun."

At the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp they're also advocating for an increase in police downtown. As part of their strategic growth plan, they want more surveillance cameras and license plate readers as well.

"This is a global destination that we’ve built for the last 20 years, and we want to protect it, we want to continue to grow it, but we want to do it in the right ways," Ivey said.

Another goal is to attract more international tourists from places like Europe. Colin Reed with Ryman Hospitality Properties said it will create an economic boom. "We are going to see an explosion I believe of international tourism into this town and as a consequence of that, people are going to be staying not for 24 hours 72 hours but for two weeks, three weeks," Reed said.

He wants the industry to generate more family-friendly things to do too. Reed said, "Because when folks come from overseas, this is not just going to be an adult destination, we want to make sure that we broaden the attributes of this town."

Hospitality leaders are also looking into hosting big events like the Super Bowl or Grammys at the new Nissan Stadium that's being built.