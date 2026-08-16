Hot weather and deep-fried corn nuggets are the stars of this year's Tennessee State Fair

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans of the Tennessee State Fair in Lebanon are no strangers to the heat.

Saturday reached hot 90 degree temperatures that felt even hotter.

But it didn't stop people from enjoying the annual event, and all it has to offer — including nearly 100 food vendors.

Fair food is always a big draw, celebrating nostalgia, local cooks, and everything deep-fried.

One vendor, Merry Bee's, said they won prizes for their corn nuggets and cheesecake flight in a fair food contest.

"This has 4 pieces in it, so it has strawberry crunch, turtle, Oreo and carrot cake. And they are all homemade by my mother Merry Bee!" said her daughter. "They kind of fight over them to be honest, everyone loves them."

The fair kicked off this Thursday and lasts until August 22, next Saturday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.