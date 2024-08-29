Hottest days of the year: Running group braves heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday marks one of the hottest days of the year, reaching 100 degrees.

It's the same day East Nasty Running Club regularly meets, meaning dozens completed their weekly workout in the high heat.

"I'm feeling pretty good, it's really hot, lot of sweat," said Charlie Kautz. "I'm about to go run 10 more miles actually!"

Adam Barese, a board member of the group, says it was a smaller group than normal.

"You're gonna see a couple people be smart and stay at home," he laughed.

Even so, the ones that showed up made sure to bring water and take it slow.

"Gatorade!" one woman said, waving her bottle.

"I'll probably go a slower pace today," added another.

Barese says it's better to run in a group to keep an eye on one another and look out for any signs of heat exhaustion.

"Hot days, if somebody collapses, you got somebody behind you," he explained.

He and other runners encourage you to stay hydrated, take breaks and run with friends.

"Great run, lots of fun, great group!" Barese concluded.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.