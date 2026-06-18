How 3D printed wheelchairs may mean a brighter future at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Innovative technology is transforming hospitals — with new tools, cutting-edge techniques, and now, a creative way to get around.

Graden Knapp, a gaming and technology specialist, uses fun tools like toys and video games to make sick kids' stays in the hospital bearable.

What he didn't know is that his work would also lead to the very first, almost-complete, 3D printed wheelchair at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital.

"I'm pretty happy with this project, and I'm really happy with getting invested in 3D printing because I think it really will change... and will be where children's hospitals are going in the future," he explained.

Knapp printed the first wheelchair in 2-3 months after coming across Made Good, a group of charity engineers that provided the design for the model. He also went forward with the project after realizing the need for more wheelchairs inside the hospital.

"Accessibility is one of them because you can really offer patients something that is specific to them, and that's like my favorite aspect of this," he smiled.

It comes with a lot of technical work, but the fun and colorful wheelchair is meant to improve patient care and make each child the happiest they can be.

Plus, it's extremely cost-effective, about 10 times cheaper than a typical wheelchair.

"Hmm, what do I hope to see...a smile," laughed Knapp. "I'm hoping kids find enjoyment and get to feel more comfortable as themselves when they're using a wheelchair that matches their energy and is exciting and fun like they are."

The idea is to provide the 3D wheelchair to kids at the hospital and allow them to take it home with them after their stay.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.