How a coffee shop in Clarksville could be a model for hiring those with intellectual disabilities

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever worked in a coffee shop, you know there's always plenty to do. Luckily for Common Ground Cafe in Clarksville, they have interns like Zack and Scotty.

"I am putting labels on these plastic cups right here," said Scotty. "It’s one of the things I do around here, almost every day."

Because both young men have intellectual disabilities, they've struggled to find employment. That is, until Common Ground came calling.

"They can do anything, you know. They’re no different than anyone else, they work really hard," said Theresa Vaughn, who is the Internship Coordinator for the cafe.

The cafe is run by the nonprofit Progressive Directions. They call them interns because these young adults are only paid to work there about four months.

"We would love for them to leave and just go right into work — but they leave and they have the skills and they’re able to pursue careers," said Vaughn.

Scotty is currently sending out applications and says he isn't picky about where he ends up.

"Ultimately, one that helps me satisfy the customers. I don’t really have a particular one, I just like helping," said Scotty.

Both young men are great at charming any customer that walks in, but especially for special guests that stopped by the coffee shop Tuesday.

"You wanna show me around?" asked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. "Yes. I can," replied Zack Schultz, who interns on the afternoon shift.

Gov. Lee and an entourage of state leaders toured Common Ground because they think it could be a model for the rest of the state.

Just across the way from the shop, those same leaders accepted a state report showing tremendous strides for hiring those with intellectual disabilities in Tennessee. Watch the Common Ground interns present the Governor with the report in the player above.

But the report also encourages state business leaders to do and hire even more.

"You’re serving people and it is, it’s the most valuable thing that we as human beings can do for one another," said Gov. Lee to Scotty, who was brought up to the front of the meeting room.

But the best lessons won't come from that report. It will come from talking to the two hardest working baristas in Tennessee.

"If they’re having a bad day, I make them happy," said Zack.

"It lets me know I have a sense of purpose, responsibility, duties, priorities and helping people out with their lives," said Scotty.

If you'd like to visit Common Ground Cafe and get a cup of coffee, they're open Monday through Friday from 7 am to 2 pm.