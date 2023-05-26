How does your neighborhood commute to work? New data shines a light.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more people move to Nashville and commute times increase in Music City -- there's no doubt; Nashville is a city of cars.

But we wanted to take a closer look at a new data dashboard Metro Nashville released Friday showing a few areas bucking that trend, where surprisingly, even close to half of the people living in certain neighborhoods find ways to get to work that may help cut down the number of cars on the streets.

The data, driven by the 2020 census, shows areas that have more people opting for alternatives to driving to work in a car alone -- like carpooling, walking to work, or using public transit like the WeGo bus — options that may ease traffic congestion and be better on the environment.

"I work close so taking the bus is so much easier to deal with," said bus passenger Alfred de Leon. "I'm concerned about leaving a huge carbon footprint and physically, mentally, everything else, it's easier to do that."