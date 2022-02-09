How Tennessee high schoolers are graded could change if new bill passes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The way Tennessee high schoolers are graded will change if one Middle Tennessee lawmaker has his way.

If passed, this bill would have all high schools implement a 10-point grading system. It is sponsored by Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro. As an example, if a student gets a 90 on a test it would be considered an A rather than a B.

There are a couple of reasons behind this bill: one is for applying for schools, the other is for scholarships.

Baum gave hypothetical examples of students applying to top colleges who earn a 92. In Tennessee, this score is a B, but for a kid in Kentucky, it is considered an A.

He spoke about current grade scales hindering kids who apply for scholarships because GPA plays a big role.

"My intent is for our Tennessee students to get into Duke and Harvard, and help them get Coca Cola scholarships, but it's going to have an impact on Tennessee HOPE scholarship proceedings as well," Baum said.

Rep. Baum said with grades coming up more students would become eligible for state scholarships.

The fiscal note on this bill said it could add up to about $3 million.

This bill will be heard by the House Education Administration on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.