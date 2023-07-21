How this Nashville group provides men with vocation, life skills training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Nashville, a dedicated organization is on a mission to empower young men and lead them toward success by providing them with job opportunities and guiding them to a positive path in life.

Larry Powell is a devoted board member of 4:13 Strong and thinks they're doing a lot of great work.

"If you look around the crime rate in Nashville, it has been high, and I'm a strong believer that this environment is part of the reason the crime rate is coming down," Powell said.

People like Gerry Pullens and Larry Powell are offering a lifeline to young men, encouraging them to consider different paths and to embrace courage and perseverance. Pullens is the recruitment coordinator.

"We got some guys fresh out of high school. Some guys on probation, some guys on federal release, state release, all different charges," Pullens said.

The journey of transformation is not without its challenges. Pullens empathized the struggles these young men face.

"When you come from what you come from, and all you know is everything from a couple of street blocks you grew up around, that's all you know," Pullens said.

Pullens knows what it takes to overcome these challenges, as he himself was once in their shoes. In 2004, he joined the program and even convinced his cousin to join as well. Tragically, his cousin lost his life after joining. This painful loss fuels Pullens' passion.

During the six to 18-month program, the young men are taught valuable skills, including financial literacy and receive spiritual guidance. They also undergo certification to pursue careers in the construction industry. 4:13 Strong has already helped close to 200 people launch their careers in construction.

To graduate from the program, participants must fulfill certain requirements, including saving $1,500 in cash and holding a job for four consecutive months.

Payton Ellison, 19, a proud graduate of 4:13 Strong, acknowledged the significance of the program.

"This program gives you something to lose. And when you've got something to lose, you're going to do different, present yourself differently, and think differently," Ellison said.

For Ellison, life was not always filled with positive experiences. Growing up in a Nashville neighborhood marred by crime and constant police presence, he eventually ended up behind bars with a federal indictment.

However, one day, representatives from 4:13 Strong visited him in prison, offering him a transformative opportunity to join their program.

"We reach out to young men from 18-30. We build them up spiritually, mentally. We give them job placements and financial literacy," Powell said.

Ellison's dedication and hard work paid off, as he earned OSHA certification, NCCER certification, and forklift driving certification. He now works for a sheet metal company, and his outlook on life has undergone a complete transformation.

4:13 Strong aspires to continue its remarkable work, reaching out to more young men like Ellison, and providing them with opportunities to change their lives for the better.

"I got a car, I got a license, I got a job, I got somewhere to lay my head. I don't hear gunshots when I sleep. Nobody's selling dope out here. It's a different type of environment," Ellison said.

The program has grown so much, they now accept men from Memphis, Indiana, and Illinois.

4:13 Strong is actively recruiting now. For those interested in joining the program reach out to Gerry Pullens at (615)330-1303.

