NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer break is coming to an end very soon and health care professionals have some advice for parents as children transition back into the school routine.

Experts said the child’s age really determines how well they deal with their emotions.

Transitioning from summer break mode can be a lot easier if your child gets enough sleep and you help them think positively, according to experts.

Pew Research Center reports anxiety about school is one of the top issues for American students. When the anxiety does set in, experts said there are ways to cope with it like working through the "what if" questions or taking a break.

Practicing deep breathing, going out into nature, and getting sun exposure help with these feelings too.

Health professionals also believe a good night's sleep is needed. It's one of the best ways to help, so the weeks before the start of school, start adjusting sleep schedules and habits.

"Studies have shown that sleep helps your child behave well at school and have the capacity to focus, so it’s best to eliminate the screen time at least an hour before bed. We don't recommend a TV in the room. Also, in a 24-hour period preschoolers need 10-13 hours of sleep,” pediatrician Tien Nguyen said.

Nguyen adds the whole household should prepare for the start of school and it's helpful if parents model healthy behavior.