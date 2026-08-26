How to score $9 burgers during Burger Week in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the mood for a burger? Head out to Mt. Juliet now through August 30th and support the first Burger Week in town!

The Mt. Juliet Buzz launched its first ever Burger Week with 13 local restaurants! All week long, visit local businesses and try their burger for $9.

"Mt. Juliet is a small but growing community, but community means everything here. We wouldn't be here without the people we have in this town. I think it really emphasizes getting out, trying new businesses, and doing stuff you haven't done before," said Barrel House owner Danny Medina.

Barrel House is featuring a

a burger that showcases Medina's Argentinian roots. He says the restaurant has already been swamped so far this week.

"Monday already tripled our sales. It was crazy, I got called in," he said.

If you post what burgers you try, you have the chance to win hundreds in gift cards! Check out those details here.

Barrel House is just one of the businesses participating in Burger Week. Check out Megan's live interview to find out more on how you can try all 13 burgers, and she even tries one as well. Have a story you want her to cover? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com