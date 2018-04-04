Hundreds Honor Fallen Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham

Fair
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of people gathered to honor a Hopkinsville police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Phillip Meacham was fatally shot by a man pretending to be a police officer in Hopkinsville, Kentucky last week. He was 38-years-old.
“He was a good father, good husband, as well as a good pillar of the community,” said Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner.
Funeral services were held Wednesday morning at Christian County High School. Flags will also be flown at half-staff across the state through sunset Thursday in Meacham's honor.
Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.
