Hundreds Honor Fallen Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham

12:38 PM, Apr 4, 2018
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of people gathered to honor a Hopkinsville police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Phillip Meacham was fatally shot by a man pretending to be a police officer in Hopkinsville, Kentucky last week. He was 38-years-old.

“He was a good father, good husband, as well as a good pillar of the community,” said Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner.

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning at Christian County High School. Flags will also be flown at half-staff across the state through sunset Thursday in Meacham's honor.

Officer Meacham leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.  

