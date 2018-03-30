Hundreds Attend Procession For Fallen Officer

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A steady stream of mourners somberly approached the patrol car of Officer Phillip Meacham Friday morning. Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officials left flowers on the hood of the car, sitting just feet away from the front of the Hopkinsville Police Department. It became a temporary memorial for Officer Meacham.
Meacham, age 38, was the first law enforcement officer killed in Christian County since 1987. His loss left the small city heartbroken.
As his body was brought through the town he spent his entire life in, hundreds lined the streets. A flag fluttered softly over Main Street in the early spring breeze, hung from the extended ladder of a fire truck.
Hundreds of residents stood shoulder to shoulder, in a show of unity for Officer Meacham who was shot and killed on Thursday night.
"I don't even have words. My heart is broken to pieces," said Pam Coombs who came to say goodbye to Officer Meacham.
Meacham's procession on Friday was the beginning of what will be a weekend of mourning. His body was taken to Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
Officer Meacham left behind a wife and a young daughter.
Reports stated the suspect, 35-year-old James Decoursey, was impersonating a police officer when he attempted to pull over Meacham. Shortly after Decoursey initiated the fake traffic stop, he allegedly shot and killed Meacham.