Hundreds of artists gather in Nashville as AMERICANAFEST kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 22nd annual AMERICANAFEST is back, and it kicks off Tuesday, September 13 in Nashville.

The five-day festival will bring together legendary artists, rising stars, fans and industry professionals for multiple days of music and education.

More than 200 artists will perform at dozens of iconic venues across Music City.

Organizers promise it will once again be the must-attend event for anyone who loves the melting pot of Americana's influences including roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music.

The week of festivities kicks off with the Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering performance pairings at the Ryman Auditorium.

It also features an industry conference, bringing together people in the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues through insightful panels and workshops.

They’re offering several ticket options for those who want to attend the festival, or both the festival and conference.

If AMERICANAFEST is not sold out, people can take a chance and buy a ticket at the door for shows that are not at capacity.

You can find out more information and see the lineup of performers, here.