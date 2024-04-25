Hundreds of troubled Tennessee teens are getting back on track with help from Nashville Youth For Christ

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the news, you often hear about kids who messed up, got kicked out of school, or even sent to a detention center.

Just this year alone, 12 Nashville teens are suspected of homicide.

We think it's important to show you the people who are helping these kids get back on track.

I heard about a faith-based organization and its weekly visits with troubled kids, so I asked to tag along.

Every week, Jeff Shicks and others with Nashville Youth for Christ visit with 600 area students. Right now, 200 of the kids are incarcerated.

Once a week, Shicks, executive director of Nashville YFC, teaches middle school boys at Johnson Alternative Learning Center in Nashville.

"We come in and try to help develop some positive character traits so that we can see a positive change in some of the behaviors that have started to pop up that might not be so good," said Jeff Shicks.

For different reasons, the students were expelled from another Metro School. Repeated fighting or bullying, bringing a weapon to school, or committing a violent crime are all things that can lead to expulsion. To give you some perspective on one expellable offense, this school year 11 teens have faced charges for bringing a gun to a Metro School, according to NewsChannel5's count.

"[I see] some of these boys and think that could be my grandson, and if I don't take the time to make the investment in them today then who is going to..." Shicks said.

Shicks says just showing up week after week makes a big difference.

"Jesus was the example for all people to be kind and loving of everyone regardless of their situation and that's what I'm trying to live out every day; just to love people the best I can for the time I have on Earth because I might not get a second chance," Shicks said.

There have been many success stories. Here's just one example. A former student told Shicks she thought wearing scrubs "was just for smart people," but the Nashville YFC program helped her believe she could do big things. Now that young woman is studying medicine.

