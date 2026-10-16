I-65 in Nashville to fully close this weekend for Hamilton Avenue bridge deck demolition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 65 in Nashville will fully close in both directions this weekend as crews demolish the bridge deck on the Hamilton Avenue bridge over I-65 in Davidson County south of the downtown loop, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced.

The full closure of I-65 will run from Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 a.m. The closure will span from the I-40 interchange (Exit 210) to near the I-440 interchange (Exit 80).

TDOT has also added a new ramp closure to the traffic plan. The I-65 northbound on-ramp from Armory Drive and the I-65 northbound and southbound on-ramps from Powell Avenue will be fully closed during the same period.

TDOT said the ramp closures are intended to allow traffic on I-65 to merge onto I-440 without conflict.

Motorists should plan for additional travel time and consider alternate routes. Message boards and overhead signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.

TDOT

Official detour routes are available through TDOT.

Following this weekend's closure, drivers can expect nightly intermittent lane closures on I-65 in the area from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to facilitate construction of the new bridge deck.

The Hamilton Avenue bridge was originally closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in September after a TDOT HELP operator discovered a deteriorated 17-foot by 24-foot section of the bridge deck.

The bridge, which was built in 1970, will remain closed until construction is complete. TDOT expects the full deck repair to be finished in December.

In the meantime, motorists can cross I-65 using Chestnut Street or Wedgewood Avenue.

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