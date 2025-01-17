'I am upset, OK?' Nashville business owner worries a TikTok ban could ruin his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to making baked potatoes, Michael Harvey doesn't just know his recipe, but he's created a song about it.

The song has gone so viral on TikTok, that it's become his restaurant's catchphrase.

"Dat Buttah, tell it to ya mother," said Harvey with a big laugh.

Harvey's infectious personality is a big reason for his success on the Chinese-owned social media app. But going viral is also helping his business, which doesn't get much foot traffic anymore.

"Let them know I’m in the Rivergate Mall Food Court. And it just brings people by the droves to come in," said Harvey.

He's also a popular content creator, so TikTok directly pays him money.

"When my business is slow, TikTok is fast, you hear me?" he said.

But all that success may come to an end on Sunday.

Because of Chinese spying concerns, last year, Congress passed a law requiring the owner of TikTok, ByteDance, to either sell the company to an American buyer or the app can no longer be supported on American phones.

"If you’re trusting TikTok to preserve your privacy or the security of our country, you are delusional," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, Friday.

The deadline to sell is this Sunday.

"My emotions — I am upset, OK?" said Harvey.

We met with the small business owner just moments after the Supreme Court announced they wouldn't block the ban.

"The Supreme Court justices, ugh. Y’all older than astrology, and feel the need to take away something that is beneficial to me," said Harvey. "We have to make it out in the real world, and you’re taking tools away from us to do it. I’m pissed."

He's concerned, not just because of all the time and effort he's put into the app, but for what this now means for his business.

"How will you reach the people if the government is taking the tools to reach them away?" said Harvey.

The app won't immediately disappear on Sunday if the ban goes into effect. But new users won't be able to download it, and eventually, the app will have to go dark.

President-Elect Donald Trump posted Friday that he might strike a new deal involving TikTok, but he needs time to take a look at everything.

