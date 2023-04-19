'I had to receive my father back in a box': Call for justice after hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is fighting for answers a month after a deadly hit-and-run.

Il’lisha ‘Monique’ Marsh is still grieving her father's death.

"All I’m left with are pictures and memories of my father, and that’s just not fair," Marsh said.

Il’lisha ‘Monique’ Marsh Franklin 'Nitti' Nicholson

She said Franklin Nicholson went by 'Nitti,' and he was killed by a hit-and-run driver on March 18 at 12:40 a.m. on Dickerson Pike at Trinity Lane.

Monique said he was walking to the gas station.

"You ran through him. You didn’t stop. You didn’t brake. You didn’t hesitate. There were no skid marks on that road right there. You just kept going," Marsh said. "So that right there — you’re cruel."

Monique is studying social work, and her father won't get to see her graduate.

“It weighs very heavily because no one understands that something was taken from me," Marsh said. "This wasn’t God’s work. This wasn’t natural causes, someone selfishly took my father from me. I have three children and I’m a single mother. I have to wake up and go on and push through."

She said her family is in therapy due to the trauma.

"I hyperventilate. I threw up the other night just out of crying because I had to receive my father back in a box," Marsh said.

Police said the person they are looking for was possibly driving a silver Chevy Impala.

Monique doesn't understand how they left and didn't check on him.

"That’s just inhumane to me," Marsh said.

She’s hoping that someone may have been in the area and saw something. She's offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to the driver's arrest.

"I just can’t let this one go, he deserves justice, and we deserve closure," Marsh said.

In Davidson County, there have been at least 13 pedestrians killed on roads this year. Approximately seven of those were hit-and-runs, according to NewsChannel 5's coverage as of April 2023.

Taking an in-depth look at pedestrian crashes across the state: 67 people have been killed while walking along roadways so far this year, and that's up from 53 at the same time last year.