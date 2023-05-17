'I loved it as soon as I walked in the door': Nonprofit renting South Nashville apartment to homeless veterans

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former service members are living on Nashville streets.

According to Metro Social Services, there are 184 veterans without permanent housing. Fortunately, a lot of people are trying to bring that number to zero.

In August, NewsChannel 5 covered the acquisition of an apartment complex for homeless veterans. The Glastonbury Woods Apartment at 644 Glastonbury Road was secured by Community Solutions. Community Solutions is a national organization that is trying to end veteran and chronic homelessness. Part of the sale allowed tenants in the apartment complex to remain. As they move out, veterans on the city's list will be the first to move in.

Raymond Weatherspoon, 67, feels right at home in his new apartment.

"I'm happier now than I've been in my whole life, actually," said Raymond Weatherspoon.

After 20 years in California, the Air Force veteran moved back to Tennessee in 2022. Before last fall, Weatherspoon didn't have stable housing. He lived with family or in shelters.

Now, Weatherspoon and two dozen other former service members rent at Glastonbury Woods Apartments.

"It's my sanctuary. The privacy. I love being at home," Weatherspoon said.

At the 144-unit complex, half of the apartments are reserved for veterans. Community Solutions is using Nashville's homeless database to connect with veterans in need.

Weatherspoon said looking for a place has been challenging in the past. Especially a place with good accessibility. Weatherspoon has had vision problems since birth.

"Like I could only look on the weekends. I didn't know anything about all these smartphones and things at the time. When I first got a phone it was just a little flip phone," he said.

Weatherspoon is thankful for all the help he's received, including the help from his social workers and the VA.

"I'm happy here, and was I blessed cause I didn't know what to expect coming back to Tennessee. I didn't know what to expect," he said.

Nashville is part of the Built for Zero movement to end homelessness.

