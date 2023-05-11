'I think this is the right thing': Gov. Bill Lee on why he's pushing — again — for an order of protection law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since Tennessee's Governor announced he'll call for a special legislative session, Gov. Bill Lee answered questions from reporters.

"It is a very important conversation that I think Tennesseans want us to have," said Lee.

But it won't be an easy conversation.

Lee still wants to pass what he calls an Order of Protection law, which you may have heard called a Red Flag Law.

"We oughta find a way to separate those who are a threat to others and a threat to themselves from having access to weapons," said Lee.

Under Lee's previous proposal, someone would have to petition the court to remove someone's firearms, using evidence and testimony. The individual would then have the right to defend themselves, and the decision would ultimately reside with a judge.

"I’ve put forth what I think is the framework for what will protect the citizens and protect second amendment rights, but there’s a lot of conversation to be had between now and then," said Gov. Lee.

But the first time Gov. Lee attempted this, it didn't go well. At the end of the 2023 legislative session, not a single member of his own party agreed to sponsor his order of protection bill, as a direct response to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

That means for the upcoming special session in August, he'll likely have to build a bipartisan coalition.

"I can’t predict what that will look like, but I will be working really hard to make sure we have Republicans, Democrats, lawmakers, the public, everyone has an opportunity to weigh in on it," said Lee.

"Governor, obviously this isn’t a politically easy thing for you to push through, so why is it worth the fight in your mind?" asked NewsChannel 5.

"You know, I — I have an obligation and a responsibility to do what I think is the right thing for Tennesseans," replied Lee. "I think this is the right thing for Tennesseans."

The governor's office is asking Tennessee residents to fill out a survey to convey their opinions about an extreme risk protection order. You can fill out the survey here.