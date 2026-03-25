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Iceland Air resumes flights to the Land of Fire and Ice on March 29

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WTVF
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Icelandair is resuming flights to Reykjavík on March 29.

For years, Nashville has only had one nonstop flight to Europe, but that changed on April 10, 2025, when Icelandair launched a new nonstop flight to Iceland.

You may remember last year when we gave you a day-by day tour of the Land of Fire and Ice.

RELATED: NewsChannel 5 takes you along on our day-by-day tour of the Land of Fire and Ice

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

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