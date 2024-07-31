If more unused parking lots were green space, we could cool off Nashville, according to urban forestry experts

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During these extreme heatwaves, not all neighborhoods will experience the heat the same way.

Dense city centers are almost always hotter than grassy, tree-covered suburban areas. In Nashville, Madison, North Nashville, and South Nashville will have hotter surface temperatures along with downtown, according to the Cumberland River Compact.

I met Jason Sprouls who is part of the Cumberland River Compact's urban forestry team. We met at a green space at 1800 Nolensville Pike.

"Here in our downtown corridor versus some of the peripheral parts of Davidson County it can be six to eight degrees hotter — depending on the part — just because of the [lack of] trees," said Jason Sprouls.

We met up with Sprouls after I searched for what changes could be made to cool off our communities.

The park at the corner of Nolensville Pike and Moore Avenue was an abandoned parking lot until 2021. Then, 18,000 sq. ft. of asphalt was dug up by volunteers, and it was covered with native plants.

Sprouls explains what happens when the sun hits an impervious surface of that size.

"If it hits a green surface it's going to get absorbed into the chlorophyll of the plant versus if it hits a black surface it's going to re-radiate and create heat," Sprouls said.

On an August day in 2022, a group collected thousands of temperature points in Nashville. You can see on the map below which areas were hottest by day's end. The deeper the red the hotter the area had gotten.

NewsChannel 5 Data compiled by CAPA Strategies shows the temperature difference across Davidson County on the evening of August 14, 2022.



Right now, the Compact is looking for any unused surface lot in the county they could depave like the Nolensville Pike lot.

"Trees can reduce surface asphalt temps by 30 degrees Fahrenheit, and vehicular cabin temps by up to 50 degrees," he said.

People who want to suggest a lot can reach out directly to the Cumberland River Compact. If you do not own a lot that could be repurposed, individual trees are available for free through Root Nashville which is the citywide campaign, led by the Compact and Metro Nashville to plant 500,000 trees in the county by 2050

Are you aware of a project addressing the impact of extreme summer heat? Email me at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.