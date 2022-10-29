'If you see something, say something': A Nashville mother's plea to the community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The silence is agonizing for a mother who, amid grief and pain, wants justice.

Nine days ago, Shameka Brown received the devastating news that her son, 18-year-old Isaac Brown, was found dead.

"We just want answers. Like, I cannot grieve... I just can't grieve knowing that somebody killed my son cold-blooded and is still out there," said Shameka.

Shameka said her son was her world. She even started the nonprofit Off 2 College not Prison to help her son thrive.

"I did everything in my power to protect him, to make sure he had the right upbringing, to make sure that he had mentors in place, to make sure that he had sports and activities and things to do," she said.

Metro Police said last Wednesday that 18-year-old Isaac Brown was found dead lying on Fairwin Avenue. Police said he was shot, but where the shooting happened is unknown.

"What are we hiding? What are we protecting? I mean really. Moms, ask your kids: do they know something? Have they seen something?" Shameka said.

Shameka said Isaac was an aspiring rapper and was on his way to the studio that day. She's still in disbelief he'll never perform again.

"I seen it on the news with so many kids. And I'm thinking like, 'wow, God — what is going on?' This world is so wicked. But Isaac? He was like a diamond. He was so bright, his spirit," she said.

So far, no arrest has been made, but police said they're pursuing strong leads in the case. Shameka has placed signs all over the neighborhood in hopes of finding answers. She said the violence in Nashville needs to stop.

"This is our community. What are we doing? We're not helping each other. It's not fair. It's not fair for my son. It's not fair for your son. It's not fair for us," she said.

Shameka said she's finding the strength to keep going thanks to her son's spirit. She said she wants to continue Isaac's legacy through her nonprofit. If you would like to make a donation, you can find more information here.

