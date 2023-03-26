Illuminate Gala supporting unhoused and housing insecure artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a show unlike any other. At the Illuminate Art Gala, each piece of work was as unique as the artist behind it.

"Illuminate Art Gala is a one of a kind Nashville event where we feature artwork on display by artists experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity here in Nashville," said founder and executive director ofDaybreak Arts, Nicole Brandt Minyard.

With more than 200 pieces of art on display, the goal for the event is to raise more than $12,000. In addition to art, guests could enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live jazz music.

For artists like Amatullah Hassan, their work is a window into their past. "It's a gift and I get inspired by the things I see," she said.

At one point Hassan lived out of her car, spending the night at state parks. She said, "and you could stay so many days, so we just rotated campgrounds for a while."

But even in her darkest moments, Hassan found beauty. "Our artwork helps us to deal with our reality," she said.

Hassan is one of the 21 artists showcasing their work at the gala. Money raised will go to the artists and the Daybreak Arts non-profit.

"So one of our biggest goals in this organization is provide a platform for people who don't have the opportunity to not only share their voice, but their art with the broader community," said Minyard.

Brandt said for some, the artwork is more than just a creative outlet.

She said, "and we're providing them the creative resources, space and supplies to not only create art, but to earn income through their creative talent by selling art, teaching art, licensing, all kinds of different things like that."

But there's something else on display at the Illuminate Gala - it's hope depicted in every work of art.